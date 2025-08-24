The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday detained 15 Pakistani fishermen who illegally crossed the maritime border and entered India. The Pak-fishermen were arrested in Gujarat’s Kutch district for violating prescribed norms, the new agency, ANI, reported. BSF has seized an engine-fitted boat as well. All 15 Pakistan nationals have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

The Border Security Force has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district. They were caught yesterday morning after illegally crossing the maritime border, violating prescribed norms: Officials

Here’s What Happened:

The BSF personnel from the 68 and 176 Battalions, in a joint operation, captured Pakistani fishermen in Kori Creek near Border Outpost (BOP) BBK with their engine-fitted country boat.

The forces, with the help of a local petrol boat and high-speed patrol craft, carried out a systematic search of the creek and adjoining waters, which led to the apprehension of a foreign vessel and its crew in Indian waters.

Bangladeshi National Caught In West Bengal

A similar but separate case occurred in West Bengal, where a Bangladeshi national was caught and handed over to local police for investigation. On August 23, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district apprehended a senior Bangladesh Police officer who attempted to cross into Indian territory illegally near the Hakimpur Border Outpost.

The incident occurred between 6 pm and 7 pm when BSF troops on routine patrol spotted suspicious movement and intervened. Upon searching the officer, they recovered identity documents confirming his senior rank in the Bangladesh Police.

The officer, identified as Nazmul Sardar from Satkhira in Bangladesh's Khulna division, was later handed over to the West Bengal Police for further questioning