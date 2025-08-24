- By Yashashvi Tak
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday had successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) at around 1230 hrs off the coast of Odisha.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Armed Forces, and the industry for the successful development of IADWS.
Rajnath Singh in his X post said, “The@DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW). I congratulate DRDO, India Armed forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”
On August 20, the Ministry of Defence announced that India had successfully test-fired the Agni-5 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from ITR Chandipur, Odisha. The launch, carried out under the Strategic Forces Command, validated all operational and technical parameters.
What Is Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS)?
IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).
These systems can counter a broad range of aerial threats, from low-flying drones to high-speed enemy aircraft and missiles.
Test Details Of IADWS
1. The integrated operation of all weapon system components is managed by a Centralised Command and Control Centre, developed by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the nodal lab for the programme.
2. The VSHORADS and DEW were developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS).
3. Three different targets, including two high-speed fixed-wing UAVs and a multi-copter drone, were simultaneously engaged and destroyed by the QRSAM, VSHORADS, and High Energy Laser Weapon System at varying ranges and altitudes.
4. All weapon system elements, including missile systems, drone detection and destruction systems, command and control, communication, and radars, functioned flawlessly.
5. Their performance was validated through data captured by range instruments deployed at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.
6. Senior DRDO scientists and representatives from the Armed Forces witnessed the tests.
7. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat, also congratulated all teams involved in the successful flight tests.