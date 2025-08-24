ICSI CS June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date for releasing the results of CS Professional and Executive exams. The results will be released on August 25. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website icsi.edu.

Candidates will be able to check the results with their 17-digit registration number. The pass percentage and list of toppers will also be released along with the result. ICSI has clarified that the mark sheets of Professional and Executive exams will not be available on the website. After the results are released, the marks statement will be sent directly to the registered address of the candidates of the professional program.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025 Today: Students Must Check Key Instructions, Exam Timings, Crucial Documents To Carry How To Check The Result? 1. First of all you go to the official website icsi.edu. 2. Click on the "ICSI CS June 2025 Result" link given on the home page. 3. Enter your 17 digit registration number on the login page and submit. 4. Your result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 5. Check the result carefully and take a printout of it for future use. When will the result be declared? ICSI CS June Exam 2025 time table has been released. The Professional Program (Course 2017 and Course 2022) exam will be held from 11:00 am, while the Executive Program (Course 2022) exam will be held from 2:00 pm.

Next Schedule announced: The CS Executive exam was conducted from June 1 to 8 and the Professional exam from June 1 to 10. To pass the exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each paper and 50% overall.