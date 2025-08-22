UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Service Mains Examination 2025 today on August 22, 2025 in offline mode. Those students who are appearing for the mains examination must carry these crucial documents and read the instructions carefully. The students are advised to carry their hall tickets otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the CSE Examination in two different examination shifts. The first exam shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm whereas the second exam shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam will begin with the essay paper and end with the optional subject (paper 2) on August 31, 2025.

The Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 is being conducted for those candidates only who have cleared the Preliminary Examination, for which the results were officially declared in June 2025. The UPSC Commission typically announces the result around 50 days after the conclusion of the examination.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: Key Instructions

1. Those students who are appearing for the UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2025 must carry their admit card to the examination centre, otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the examination.

2. The students are advised to reach the examination venue at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination. Entry into the exam venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

3. The students are also advised to enter the examination centre well in advance for the process of identity verification and frisking.

4. Students are not allowed to carry or use mobile phones (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device are strictly prohibited.

5. The students must note that use of normal or simple wrist watches are allowed inside the exam hall, no smart watches are allowed to use during examination.

6. The students are advised to bring black ballpoint pen to the examination hall for making entries in the Attendance List.

How to download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025?

Step 1. Students must visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in to download their hall tickets.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UPSC Mains E-Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their login credential details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and your UPSC CSE Mains Exam Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the admit card for your exam hall & future reference.

