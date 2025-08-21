SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the SBI PO preliminary examination results either in the last week of August or first week of September 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Preliminary Examination 2025 will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and by using their login credentials.

The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the country. The Bank has not shared the exact date and time of the results' announcement. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

The SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2025 consisted of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks and the time duration to complete the examination was 1 hour. There will be negative marking for the wrong answers marked in the Prelims Examination 2025. For wrong answers, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If the question is not answered then there will be no penalty.

Those candidates who pass the preliminary examination 2025 will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which will be conducted in September 2025. The admit cards for the main examination will be released on the official website in August or September.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website; sbi.co.in to check results once released.

Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Now Go to the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab on the homepage.

Step 4. From the drop-down students have to select the 'SBI PO Result link'

Step 5. A new window will open on the screen where candidates have to enter the required credentials such as roll number and birth date.

Step 6. Check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 thoroughly and take a print out for this.

The studenst are advised to frequently check the official website of the State Bank of India to not miss out latest updates regarding the result declaration.

