DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has announced the MP NEET UG revised round 1 seat allotment results today on August 21,2 025 on their official website. Those candidates who have registered for the counselling process will be able to check the revised seat allotment result on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in . The students have to use their login credentials to check the seat allotment results online.

According to the official notifications of the counselling schedule, the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of the MP NEET counselling will be required to report at the respective allotted institutes and college for further admission process such as document verification and admissions between the deadline from August 19, 2025 to August 23, 2025. Those students who want to withdraw their admissions will be able to do it by visiting the website within the deadline of the August 19, 2025 to August 23, 2025.

The students must note that the facility of exercising option for upgradation for second round during the time of the admission will be made available from August 19 to 23, 2025 at dme.mponline.gov.in . The students are also advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh to stay updated with the latest information regarding the further admission procedures.

Steps to check DME MP NEET UG 2025 Revised Seat Allotment Result 2025:

Step 1. Students must visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in to check seat allotment results.

Step 2. There will be a link for the UG counselling and click on the link to check the revised allotment list.

Step 3. The Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment list PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Check the revised seat allotment list thoroughly and download the list PDF for future reference .

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Documents

The students must keep these crucial documents ready during the time of the document verification conducted by the institutions and colleges. Check details here:

1. NEET Admit Card

2. NEET result/scorecard

3. Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

4. Income certificate

5. Affidavit of not being a domicile of states other than Madhya Pradesh

6. Class 10 marksheet

7. Domicile certificate

8. Class 12 mark sheet

