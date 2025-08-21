DU CSAS UG 2025 Spot Admission Schedule: The upgrade round and spot admission schedule has been announced by the University of Delhi (DU) on their official website. The students will be able to check the schedule by visiting the university admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The students are also advised to frequently check the official website of the Delhi University to stay updated with the latest information regarding admission procedure and further process.

DU CSAS UG 2025 Spot Admission Schedule: Key Dates Out According to the official notification released by the University of Delhi on August 19, 2025, the update allocation seats results were announced on August 22, 2025 whereas the candidates must accept the allotted seats within the published deadline till August 23, 2025 till 4:59 pm. The colleges and institutions will verify the online applications submitted by the candidates. The last date to complete the process online fee submission within the deadline till August 24, 2025.

The University of Delhi will release the list of the vacant seats on August 25, 2025. The candidates will be able to apply for the spot admission round by visiting the university admission portal till August 27, 2025. The results for the spot admission will be announced on August 28, 2025, students are advised to confirm their seat allocation within the deadline till August 29, 2025. The final deadline for submitting the online fee for the spot admission is August 31, 2025.

DU CSAS UG 2025 Spot Admission Schedule: Check Eligibility The Delhi University has clarified that those candidates who have applied for CSAS UG 2025 will be able to participate in the Spot admission 2025. The students will not be allowed to withdraw their applications for the spot admission round after August 24, 2025. The students must keep a close check on the official website of the Delhi University to stay updated with the latest information and details.