IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published a crucial notification for those candidates who are applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. The IBPS will end the registration process for the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associate (CRP-CSA XV) today on August 21, 2025. Interested and eligible students can visit the website and register themselves there.

This recruitment drive conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill more than 10,000 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) vacancies across participating banks in India.The application link for CRP-CSA XV is active and available on the homepage, this is the last chance for candidates to apply.

Those candidates who have applied for the BPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. The IBPS will end the registration process for the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associate (CRP-CSA XV) and must check these crucial deadlines regarding the examination. Check details here:

Step 2. There will be a link for the “CRP CSA IBPS Customer Service Associate (Live)” on the homepage.

Step 1. Students must visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to register themselves.

Today’s School Assembly News Headlines August 20, 2025: From Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To CP Radhakrishnan Nomination For Vice President Election

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where students have to select the CRP Clerical Cadre XV option.

Step 4. Click on “Apply Online” under the CRP CSA XV section to fill the application form.

Step 5. Choose the ‘New registration Link’ and provide the required personal and academic details carefully.

Step 6. Once the application form is complete, log in using your generated login credentials.

Step 7. Fill in the detailed application form and upload all the necessary documents according to the guidelines.

Step 8. Students have to pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 9. Submit the application form, download the confirmation page, and take a printout as well.

Important Instructions:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has advised candidates to carefully read all the detailed notifications and information available on the official website before applying for the vacancies. It contains details regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation policies, examination pattern, and selection process. For more latest updates, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website at ibps.in.