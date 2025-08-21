CSIR-UGC NET Result 2025 OUT : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) (Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025) on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the June Session Examination will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and using their login credentials.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 28, 2025 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 218 cities in two examination shifts. The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 examination was conducted for five subjects, and according to official data, a total of 1,95,241 candidates had registered for the June Session exam , out of which 1,47,732 candidates appeared for the CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Examination.

The CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) has released the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Exam on their official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in on August 20, 2025. To successfully clear the CSIR-UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test), students have to attain the minimum passing criteria.

The provisional answer key and recorded responses were displayed on the National Testing Agency’s website from August 1, 2025 to August 3, 2025 to invite objections from the candidates after that final answer key was released.

CSIR NET Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Students must visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in to check results

Step 2: There will be a link for the “CSIR NET June 2025 Result” available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen, fill in the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and the result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your scorecard thoroughly and download the result for future reference.

CSIR NET 2025 Answer Key: How to check?

Step 1. The students have to visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in to download the answer key.

Step 2. There will be a link for the ‘Final Answer Key’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Students have to enter their application number, birth date as well as security pin.

Step 4. Submit to proceed and verify your responses as per the answer key.

Direct Link to check CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Result

