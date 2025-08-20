Noida School Closed: Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has mentioned that all the schools will remain closed tomorrow on the account of Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. To ensure students safety, the administration has taken this decision. For the safety of children and to avoid traffic, the district administration has ordered all the schools to remain shut on Thursday, August 21, 2025

To make sure that students stay safe and to manage traffic, the district administration has stated that all the schools and colleges will remain closed in the Gautam Budh Nagar due to celebrations of the Guru Dronacharya Mela at Dankaur. Students will also get holidays on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Onams in various states. With thousands of devotees participating in the Dronacharya Mela, authorities ordered the schools to remain closed to ensure safety of the students.

What is Guru Dronacharya Mela? Guru Dronacharya Mela is organised in the name of Guru Dronacharya, he was the teacher of Kauravas and Pandavas during the period of Mahabharata. Being celebrated on a large scale, many roads will be closed due to the crowd in the Guru Dronacharya Mela. There are various special fairs and festivals are organised every year at the Guru Dronacharya temple at Dankaur in Greater Noida. In the celebration of the Guru Dronacharya Mela, cultural programmes and competitions will be conducted at the fair.

Also Read: CM Shri Schools Received Over 50,000 Applications In 4 Days, Confirms Delhi Education Minister Holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi: Apart from these holidays, school students will get another holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi which will take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Moreover, students will get another holiday on August 26, 2025 as Onam as schools will remain closed in several states of India.