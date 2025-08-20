What is CM Shri Schools Scheme?: The CM Shri School is the initiative introduced by the government of Delhi to upgrade the condition of the government schools by providing them advanced facilities and quality education for students as compared to the private institutions. These government schools follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With this initiative, with traditional education, students will get an opportunity to learn future ready skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and coding.

This initiative features modern technology, smart classrooms, and a productive approach to a conducive learning environment for students. The Delhi government has chosen a total of 75 schools for this unique initiative, with admissions commencing in 33 schools for the 2025-26 session.

50,000 Applications in 4 Days: Just days after admissions opened for the CM Shri School Initiative, Delhi’s newly launched CM Shri Schools have seen an overwhelming response from the parents, many of them wanting their child to study under this scheme. Delhi’s Education Department has mentioned that applications have crossed 50,000 in less than a week after commencing the admission. This data highlights student applications, with nearly 15,000 applications for Class 6, more than 15,000 for Class 7, and over 20,000 for Class 8.

The Government of Delhi had announced that ₹100 crore have been earmarked for setting up a total of 60 new CM Shri Schools for the upcoming academic session and these schools will be fully functional under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Education Minister of Delhi Ashish Sood mentioned on August 19, 2025 that the newly launched CM Shri Schools have seen an amazing response from the parents and received over 50,000 applications in just four days after the admissions commenced on August 15, 2025.

The admissions under the CM Shri Schools Initiative are open for classes 6, 7, and 8 currently. While other classes may be included in the future, admissions for the 2025-26 session are limited to these grades. The students as well as parents must note that the admission will be based on merit list, requiring students to take an entrance examination that will be on September 6, 2025.

CM Shri Schools: Eligibility Criteria 1. Those students who are residing in Delhi currently studying in classes 5, 6, or 7 in well-known and recognised schools (government, government-aided, or private). 2. In CM Shri School initiative, at least 50% of the seats are reserved for children from government or government-aided schools (DoE, MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya). 3. Those students who belong to the SC/ST/OBC and differently abled children will receive a 5% relaxation in qualifying marks to pass the entrance examination. The rush for the CM Shri Schools shows a clear trend that parents in Delhi are ready for the government schools if they can match the quality with accessibility and can provide quality education to students. The upcoming months will check if this initiative can match the expectations or not.