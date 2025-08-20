GK Quiz on Jama Masjid: Jama Masjid is the largest and well-known mosque in the country. This beautiful mosque is constructed using red sandstones and white marbles. It is one of the stunning examples of Mughal architecture and design. The Jama Masjid is known for its aesthetic design and structure, including three onion-shaped domes, two towering minarets, and a big courtyard capable of holding thousands of worshippers.It is built on an elevated platform, and the mosque serves as a symbol of Mughal authority.In this article, you’ll find a simple general knowledge quiz to check how much you know about Jama Masjid.

Jama Masjid is located in the center of Old Delhi, is more than a place of prayer; but it represents the rich past and culture of India, Mughal splendor, and the city's dynamic vitality. One of the most interesting facts about Delhi’s Jama Masjid, this has survived terrorist attacks that took place in 2006 as well as in 2010. Jama Masjid is a significant place of worship for Muslims and is known for its Friday prayers. Take this quiz on Jama Masjid to check how much you know about these glorious monuments.

GK Questions & Answers on Jama Masjid:

Question 1. Name the person who built the Jama Masjid.

A.Humayun

B. Shah Jahan

C. Aurangzeb

Answer: B. Shah Jahan

Question 2. What was the old name of Jama Masjid?

A. Masjid-i-Jehan-Numa

B. Masjid-i-Quba

C. Masjid-i-Alam

Answer: A. Masjid-i-Jehan-Numa

Question 3. Name the person who inaugurated Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

A. Shah Jahan

B. Syed Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari

C. Aurangzeb

Answer: B. Syed Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari

Question 4. On which architectural style or design the Jama Masjid is built?

A. Romanesque

B. Renaissance

C. Indo-Islamic

Answer: C. Indo-Islamic

Question 5. Name the king who offered to pay for the repairs of the Jama Masjid.

A. King of Saudi Arabia

B. King of Morocco

C. King of Qatar

Answer: A. King of Saudi Arabia

Also Read: CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key Released At csirnet.nta.ac.in, Results To Be OUT Soon, Check Other Details Here

Question 6. What is the height of the Jama Masjid?

A. 41 meters

B. 35 meters

C. 45 meters

Answer: A. 41 meters

Question 7. In which the construction of the Jama Masjid commenced?

A. 1650

B. 1656

C. 1666

Answer: A. 1650

Question 8. In which century Jama Masjid was built?

A. 16th Century

B. 17th Century

C. 15th Century

Answer: B. 17th Century

Question 9. Where is the Jama Masjid located?

A. Old Delhi

B. Jaipur

C. New Delhi

Answer: A. Old Delhi

Question 10. Did you know that how many workers were involved in the construction of the Jam Masjid

A.1000

B. 7000

C. 5000

Answer: C. 5000

Also Read: BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025 Timetable Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Exam Date & Eligibility















