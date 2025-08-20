BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025 Timetable: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the notification for the exam schedule of the preliminary competitive examination for the position of Assistant Branch Officer (Advt. No. 37/2025) on their official website. The students can now visit the website and download the examination schedule.

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025: Exam Details The BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Examination 2025 will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on September 10, 2025. The examination will be conducted at the selected examination centres throughout the state's 11 districts. According to the official timetable, students will take the General Knowledge (Objective) examination on September 10, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

BPSC ABO Recruitment 2025: Check Eligibility This recruitment procedure was conducted to fill 41 jobs. The postings are at Pay Level 7, with salaries ranging from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 as per the official notification. The students are advised to read the eligibility criteria and other requirements for appearing in the BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025.

1. Educational Qualification: Those candidates who are appearing for the examination must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised or well-known university by the last date for the submission of the application from. 2. Age Limit Criteria: The maximum age limit is 37 years for the unreserved male candidates, and the minimum age limit is 21 years old to appear for the examination. Those candidates who belong to the backward class, severely backward class (male and female) have 40 years as an age limit whereas 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates (male and female).