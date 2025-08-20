Today's News for School Assembly : These news headlines play a crucial role for students from the point of view of current affairs, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students engaged, aware and helps in improving their general knowledge. So let's read the fresh headlines given below.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attacked at her residence today during Jan Sunwai.

2. Earthquake Hit Himachal: Twin tremors earthquake felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

3. All schools, colleges closed in Dharwad amid heavy rainfall in Karnataka.

4. CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination for the Vice President Election in the presence of PM Modi.

5. Now, tourists will be able to take a direct AC bus from Ballabhgarh to visit Golden Temple.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. US President Donald Trump conducted a meeting between Putin and Zelensky to end the war.

2. Malaysia introduces jail and fines for Muslims who are skipping Friday prayers.

3. India and China agree to resume operations on their direct flights, increasing the scale of pilgrimage to Manasarovar.

4. 70 passengers were burnt alive after a bus carrying migrants caught fire in an accident.

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Shubhman Gill is back in the T20I team as vice-captain in the India Asia Cup 2025.

2. Jannik Sinner has withdrawn his candidacy from the U.S. Open mixed doubles event

3. Big Day for India: Manu's bronze medal and Rashmika's junior gold medal light up

4. 2025 Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Apple has commenced the manufacturing of the iPhone 17 in Bengaluru.

2. The Centre has scrapped the 11% duty on raw cotton imports until September 30, 2025.

3. Uncertainty over GST rate cuts ahead of the festive season has raised concerns among manufacturers in India.

Thought of the Day:

'Hardwork is the only key to success, your consitent efforts will help you to succeed.'

Also Read: Noida School Holiday: UP Gautam Budh Nagar Schools Closed Tomorrow, Check All Details Here





