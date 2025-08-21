BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) will commence the application procedure for the Head Constable positions from August 24, 2025 on their official website. Those students who are qualified will be able to submit their applications online using the BSF's official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The students have to complete the application process and after that they have to pay the online registration fees.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Total Posts This recruitment drive conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) aims to fill a total of 1121 positions inside the organisation. The registration procedure will begin on August 24, 2025 and will conclude on September 23, 2025. Interested and eligible students can visit the official website of the BSF’s and apply for the Head Constable recruitment 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process The selection process will consist of PST and PET stages followed by a computer based examination and process of document verification. The computer based test will take place in English and Hindi medium only. The MCQ type computer based test will be conducted for 2 hours. The examination will be conducted at the selected centres on the date and time mentioned by the HQ DG BSF.

Male candidates from the Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories can apply for HC(RO) and HC(RM) vacancies with an online application fee of ₹100/. The exam fee can be paid via net banking, credit/debit card, or at the nearest authorised common service centre. Those students who belong to the exempted categories and female candidates do not have to pay the fee.