VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025 : The Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has officially published the admit card for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) examination on their official website. Those students who are appearing for the August 24, 2025 Examination will be able to download their admit cards online by using their registration details.

The Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) will conduct the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) examination on August 24, 2025. The test is organised by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. The candidates can check all the details about the examination and can now download their admit cards from the official website - rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

The hall ticket will show your name, registration number, photo, exam centre address, and reporting time. Students must check all information carefully. If anything is wrong, they should immediately contact VMOU through official support. The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) to check the latest information regarding the examination and other details.

Steps to download VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: The students must visit the official RKCL website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in to download the admit card.

Step 2: There will be a link for the "RSCIT Admit Card 2025" available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where you have to choose your district and enter either your roll number or your name and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your VMOU RSCIT Admit Cards 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a clear copy of the admit card to bring with you on the day of the exam.

Details Mentioned on VMOU RSCIT Admit Card:

The students must verify these important details that will be mentioned on the VMOU RSCIT Admit Card 2025:

1.Candidate's Name

2. Name of the Examination

3. Registration Number

4. Candidate's Photograph and Signature

5. Roll Number

6. Father's Name

7. Examination Centre

8. Examination Date and Time

9. Gender

