Today's News for School Assembly: These school assembly news headlines play a crucial role for enhancing general awareness from the point of view of current affairs, enhancing their general knowledge, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students engaged, aware and helps in improving their general knowledge. So let's read the fresh headlines given below.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacts with BJP MPs and Union Ministers after her attack on August 20, 2025.

2. Chief Minister Attack: Delhi’s CM Rekha Gupta’s security enhanced, extra commandos deployed for her safety.

3. Bomb Threats: 6 Schools in Delhi Received bomb threats today, a search operation has also launched for it.

4. During Diwali, Chhath Bihar Railway has announced 12,000 special trains to run during these festivals.

5. India has successfully tested Agni-5 ballistic missile.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Afghanistan’s Highway Crash: 76 killed in highway crash in Afghanistan, 17 children lost their lives.

2. India’s External Minister S. Jaishankar focuses on easing trade barriers and boosting connectivity.

3. India-China Border: Delhi rejects Nepal's objection to restart of India-China border trade.

4. Defence Minister of Israel has approved the plan to take control of Gaza City amid the conflict.

5. US President Donald Trump has announced that he has cancelled his August vacation to help Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Hockey Tournament: Asia Cup hockey tournament will commence with the first match between India and China.

2. Pakistan will not be the part of the Asia Cup hockey tournament that will be hosted in India.

3. ODI Rankings: ICC breaks silence after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names were not in the ranking list.

4. Asia Cup 2025: Former Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed the decision of appointing Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the series.

5. ODI Captainship: Shreyas Iyer to replace Rohit Sharma as new ODI captain.

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Rapido fined Rs 10 lakh for publishing misleading ads by the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA).

2. Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL will resume purchases of Russian oil from 2025 September, reports said.

3. India relies heavily on imports from China, which covers products worth more than $30 billion.

Thought of the Day:

‘Failure is a great teacher and, if you are open to it, every mistake has a lesson to offer.’ —Oprah Winfrey

