Sweety Patel Murder Case: In the latest updates in the Sweety Patel murder case, a Gujarat court has convicted police inspector AA Desai and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing his partner in 2021. Even as more than 40 of the 128 witnesses, including the woman who filed the complaint, had withdrawn their statements, a single piece of evidence changed the ruling of the 2021 Gujarat murder case.

In a 72-page order, Additional Sessions Judge MB Kotak sentenced Desai to life imprisonment for murder and destruction of evidence, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh. Hotel owner and politician Kiritsinh Jadeja, who is a co-accused, was also found guilty of aiding and abetting the destruction of evidence and was sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

ALSO READ: Forced To Drink Acid: Gujarat Parents Strangles Son Over Drinking Habit; Wife Exposes Murder Plot How Some Evidence Help Investigators to Solve Case? The evidence recovered by the police, including a mangalsutra and a set of gold bangles, proved crucial. Forensic experts identified Sweety from photographs of her wearing the bangles. Suspicions deepened when FSL Gandhinagar conducted a polygraph test on Desai, and cell-tower and CDR data revealed that both Desai and his accomplice and friend Kiritsinh Jadeja were present at Atali on the evening of June 5th.

In the following months, a recce at the scene of the crime revealed human bones, ashes, a torn nightgown, and finally, melted gold jewellery. jewellery. The FSL officer matched this jewellery to the jewellery Sweety was wearing in her photographs.

Meanwhile, Sweety's ex-husband's testimony also acted as a crucial point in solving the case. Sweety's ex-husband told the court that several years after their divorce, Sweety had told him that her relationship with Desai would never be formalised. ALSO READ: Gujarat Man Calls Pregnant Minor Girlfriend Under Pretext Of Marriage, Strangles Her To Death What’s the case? Sweety and Desai tied the knots in 2017 in an informal setup, following which the woman moved with the inspector in Vadodara. However, not many were aware of the marriage. Investigations revealed that Desai was already with some other woman and also had a son from that marriage.

According to the prosecution, Sweety asking Desai to divorce his legal wife and grant her social recognition led to a quarrel. On the night of June 4 and 5, 2021, during which Desai strangled her. Desai then took Sweety's body to his accomplice Jadeja' hotel and burnt it.

Six days later, Desai filed a missing person's complaint with the Karjan police. When local investigations yielded no results, the case was transferred to the Ahmedabad crime branch on orders from the director general of police. What Did The Court Say? Citing the rules laid down by the Supreme Court, the order said that if the testimony of the investigating officer remains firm, then the mere retraction of the panch witness does not affect the recovery.

"It is, however, important to note that the fact that the panch witnesses have turned hostile does not mean that the prosecution case has become weak or its credibility has been lost. The recovery of the panchnama and other factual aspects can be considered, keeping in view the testimony of the concerned investigating officer," the order said.

The order stated that at the time of Desai's arrest, Jaideepbhai (victim’s brother) had filed an application in support of the investigation and made serious allegations against him but later completely changed his stance in court. The judgement considered this behaviour to be of significance, indicating that he retracted his statement at the behest of the complainant (Desai) which points to his complicity in the crime.

Additionally, the court noted that the testimony of Sweety's first husband, Pandya, and their son, Ridham, was significant in the case. Both stated that Sweety had expressed her concerns to them about her marriage with Desai not being legally recognised.

On August 14, the court concluded the proceedings by rejecting the defense's request for leniency and the prosecution's appeal for maximum sentencing. Ultimately, the court balanced these positions by sentencing Desai to life imprisonment and Jadeja to five years, providing a definitive resolution to the Sweety Patel murder case.