Jagran Correspondent | Palwal: At least six people were killed, and 16 suffered injuries in an accident after a pickup van carrying pilgrims collided with a truck parked at the KMP expressway near Maheshpur village in Haryana’s Palwal, during the early hours of Tuesday. The injured people are being treated at the district civil hospital.

Reports said that nearly 21 people from Kishanpur Muraiya, Makoya, Chanda and surrounding areas of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh was travelling in the pickup truck to attend various religious ceremonies on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The locals left for Vrindavan in Mathura on Monday evening after visiting Khatu Shyam and Balaji in Rajasthan.

During the early hours of Tuesday, the pickup reached the KMP Expressway in the Palwal area, it collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. The passengers were seen screaming and shouting at the site. The passersby then informed the ambulance and police. All the injured were taken to the district civil hospital, where doctors declared five dead, while 16 are undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital.Both the drivers fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased people have been identified as Vijay Kumar, Raj Kumar, Reshma Devi and Kamla Devi and Mahesh. The passenger, named Sudha suffered injuries and died during the treatment.

The injured passengers were identified as Sunil, Shweta Yadav, Sudha, Biresh, Umed, Vinod Kumar, Sarla, Ruby, Ramsevak, Ravi, Vani, Veenu, Tannu, Rekha, Gora Devi, Rekha.

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Investigations Underway

According to Inspector Hari Kishan, station house officer (SHO) of Palwal Sadar police station, said the accident occurred at around 5:30am on Tuesday. “Soon after the collision, the driver of the illegally parked truck started the vehicle and sped away from the spot leaving behind all the injured victims,” HT quoted the police official as saying.