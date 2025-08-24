Railway News: The railways on Saturday announced that 34 special trains will operate through Haryana in the festival season to manage the crowd. While providing details, the authority stated that the railway is likely to witness a significant surge in the number of passengers in the upcoming months due to multiple key festivals. The officials further stated that the trains will pass through several other states, including Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The railway has advised the passengers to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

The officials stated that the route and other details have been finalised, adding that the details of their average speed have also been sent to all the divisions. They further stated that the railway has already increased the number of special trains to avoid the issue of overcrowding and waiting tickets. The officials also confirmed that the special trains will operate between September and November, further advising the passengers to book the tickets on time.

While providing details, Senior DCM Naveen Kumar Jha stated that the ticket booking for these trains will start soon. He also stated that the passengers will get a discount of 20 per cent on the ticket fare on one side if the ticket is confirmed. He further stated that the special trains will provide significant relief to the passengers of several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.