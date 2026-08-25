State Bureau, Shimla: Heavy rain is forecast in three districts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The Meteorological Centre Shimla has issued a fresh warning, forecasting very heavy rain in Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts during the day. According to the Meteorological Centre, an area of more than 8,500 square kilometres may be affected by this heavy rain. The State Disaster Management Authority has been alerted in this regard.

Landslides Block 125 Roads; Mandi, Sirmaur Worst Affected As of 10 am on August 25, 125 roads remained closed in the state. In Mandi alone, 49 roads were blocked due to landslides and debris. Thirty-one roads were blocked in Kullu and 21 in Sirmaur. In addition, 21 power transformers and six drinking water schemes were also disrupted.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Rain: Heavy Downpour Lashes Parts Of National Capital, Noida; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Loss Of Rs 1149 Crore The state has suffered losses of Rs 1,149.49 crore during the monsoon season. Across the state, 259 kutcha and pucca houses have been completely destroyed, while 351 cow shelters and shops have been damaged. Appeal To Stay Away From Rivers, Streams The Public Works Department suffered the most damage, amounting to Rs 864.24 crore and the Water Power Department to Rs 258.61 crore. The administration has appealed to the general public and tourists to avoid going near rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states are set to witness heavy rainfall between August 25 and 30. Along with the rain activities, the central and northern regions are also likely to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The weather department has advised the residents to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

As per the weather forecast, several districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at least till August 27. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the eastern regions from August 25 to 27, the western districts will experience similar weather conditions till August 26.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Weather: IMD Issues Thunderstorm And Heavy Rain Alert For Next 2 Days; Fishermen Warned | Forecast The weather department stated that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in many regions of Bihar till Wednesday, adding that scattered rainfall is likely between August 27 and 30. Apart from this, strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are expected between August 25 and 30. The farmers of both states have been advised to protect their crops and limit their financial activities during the rainfall to ensure safety.