Punjab Assembly Elections: Following the recent meeting between Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the buzz of new political equations has once again intensified in Punjab politics. The high-profile meeting has sparked speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akali Dal may once again come together ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appeared to put an end to these speculations, saying the BJP's alliance is only with the people of Punjab. Meanwhile, BJP State president Kewal Singh Dhillon stated that the BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab alone.

ALSO READ: SAD Backs Govt On Delimitation, Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's Quota Day After Sukhbir Badal Met PM Modi Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders have hinted at contesting the Punjab elections alone on several occasions. However, some senior BJP leaders, such as Captain Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, believe that allying with the Akali Dal could provide electoral benefits to the party.

Recently, BJP president Nitin Nabin said a final decision on the alliance would be taken at the right time. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Punjab politics unfolds before the crucial 2027 elections. ALSO READ: SAD-BJP Reunion On Cards Ahead Of Punjab Polls? Speculations Soar After Badal Meets PM Modi; Kejriwal Takes Swipe In the context of upcoming elections, let us understand the political relationship between the Akali Dal and the BJP and when the two parties have contested elections together. The BJP (previously Jana Sangh) and Akali Dal's friendship is one of the oldest political ties in the country.

Jana Sangh And Akali Dal In 1952, there were big ideological differences between the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (now BJP) and the Akali Dal. These differences intensified when the two parties differed on the linguistic issue in Punjab. While the Akali Dal supported the Punjabi language in the state, the Jana Sangh emphasised Hindi.

However, at that time, the two parties were compelled to come closer to counter the Congress. This led to their first alliance in 1952. From 1957 to 1966, when the Akalis demanded a Punjabi province, the Jana Sangh opposed it. However, after the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, the two parties came together again and formed a government in 1967 to keep the Congress out of power.

The partnership also did not last long, and in 1970, due to disputes over the Hindi-Punjabi language policy and the jurisdiction of Guru Nanak Dev University, the Jana Sangh withdrew its support from the Parkash Singh Badal government. Parties Came Closer During The Emergency The 1975-77 Emergency brought the two parties closer together again, resulting in the Janata Party (which included the Jana Sangh) and the Akali Dal forming a government together again in 1977. Following the dissolution of the Janata Party in 1979, former Jan Sangh leaders formed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 1980, which later laid the foundation for the longest and strongest political alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP in Punjab.

Alliance In The 1990s The 1990s saw a narrowing of the distance between the two parties. Following the 1996 Moga Declaration, the BJP and the Akali Dal formally formed an alliance in the 1997 Punjab Assembly elections. This friendship lasted for nearly 23 years. Together, the two parties formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007, and 2012.

SAD Severed Ties With The NDA Over Farmer Bills In 2020, the Akali Dal broke its ties with the NDA and its leaders resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three agricultural laws introduced by the Modi government. Following this, the two parties parted ways.

Electoral Performance Of The Two Parties After The Split Under the old seat-sharing formula, the Shiromani Akali Dal contested 94 seats and the BJP 23 in the Punjab Assembly elections, while the Akali Dal fielded candidates on 10 seats and the BJP on 3 in the Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and the Akali Dal contested separately in Punjab. The saffron party did not win a single seat, while the Akali Dal won only one seat (Bathinda).