Stereotyping people based on their looks, gender and several other factors has remained a major issue passed on from generation to generation, be it Gen X, Millennials or Gen Z. Northeast Indians have often faced stereotypes and discrimination over appearance, with people calling them labels such as ‘Chinky’, ‘Chinese-looking’, ‘Momo’, and more.

Talking about the issue, a little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has won hearts online after calmly responding to a man who asked her if she was Chinese. Instead of ignoring the question, the child explained why such assumptions hurt her and made one simple request, “Humko Indian bolo” (Call us Indian).

The video, now widely shared on social media platforms like Instagram and X, shows the girl confidently expressing her feelings after being asked about her identity.

In the viral clip, the girl says, “Hum log Indian hain. Aap humko Chinese bolne se hum bohot gussa hotey hain, bohot dukhi hote hain. Humko Indian bolo. Hum India ka hai. Hum Itanagar mein rehte hai. (We are from India. When you call us Chinese, we get very angry and very sad. Call us Indian. We belong to India. We live in Itanagar.”)

With innocence and confidence, the child highlighted how being repeatedly identified with another country can be hurtful for people from India’s Northeast.

Video Sparks Conversation On Racial Stereotypes

The video has received widespread appreciation, with many users praising the girl for expressing herself so clearly at such a young age.

“You are India. We are proud of you,” a user said. Another said, “Hum bhi Indian hain; humko Bangladeshi mat bolo. (We are also Indian; don’t call us Bangladeshi.”)

“Heartfelt respect to this little girl. Her simple, powerful words, Hum bhi India hai, humko Chinese mat bolo, cut straight to the heart and remind us what true Indian identity means. No child should ever have to plead for recognition in her own country. Those who casually call Northeastern Indians “Chinese” or treat them as outsiders based on appearance are the ones creating this hurtful situation, and they need to stop. India’s strength is its diversity. People from the #Northeast are as #Indian as anyone else. Let’s celebrate that, support her message, and build a more respectful nation together,” a user said.