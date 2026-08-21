Hyderabad Car Crash: The Hyderabad Police has served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and granted station bail to Lingamaneni Sanjush, the son of Jana Sena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. The legal action follows an investigation by the Madhapur police into a fatal road accident involving Sanjush's Aston Martin near Inorbit Mall, which tragically resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman on Sunday, August 16.

Lingamaneni Sanjush Gets Bail “We have served a 35(3) BNSS notice and given station bail to Lingamaneni Sanjush in connection with the accident as part of the investigation,” a police official said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Notably, Section 35(3) of the BNSS, 2023 mandates that police officers issue a notice of appearance directing an accused person to attend a specified place rather than making an immediate arrest.

Hyderabad | Madhapur Police have served 35(3) BNSS Notice to Lingamaneni Sanjush, son of Janasena Party MP, Lingamaneni Ramesh, in connection Aston Martin car crash killing a 26-year-old woman in the Madhapur police station limits



According to a police official, "We have served… https://t.co/2cWVj7Mh0o — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026 Top Updates: FIR Registered

Earlier on Thursday, an FIR against Sanjush was registered by the Madhapur Police. According to the FIR, the deceased identified as Bharathi Mukhi and her colleague, Pooja Ashok, 26, had gone toward the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 pm on Sunday for lunch. While they were returning to their workplace and crossing the road, a speeding car struck her.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha MP's Son Booked After His Speeding Aston Martin Rams Woman To Death Outside Hyderabad Mall Bharathi sustained a severe bleeding injury to her head and was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospital, located at Jubilee Hills. However, the doctor declared her dead after the examination. Based on the complaint, Crime No. 1238/2026 was registered at Madhapur Police Station under Section 106(1) BNS, and investigation was taken up.

According to police, the identity of the person driving the vehicle at the time of the accident was ascertained as 21-year-old Lingameneni Sanjush, son of JSP MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. Drunk And Drive Test Conducted #WATCH | Cyberabad Police have seized the Aston Martin car being driven by Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Janasena Party Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh, involved in a fatal car crash on 16th August that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old sales girl.



On… pic.twitter.com/jPD2h3j9Tp — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026 Notably, on the same day, Sanjush was apprehended, and a Drunk and Drive test and drug test were conducted. His blood samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, while his vehicle was also seized. ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: 17-Year-Old Rams Car Into 7 Vehicles, Leaves Two Injured In Hyderabad