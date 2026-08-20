Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was killed after allegedly being struck by an Aston Martin while crossing the road near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on August 16. The driver has been identified as Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh.

According to a report by NDTV, the vehicle was allegedly being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner when it struck Bharathi Mukhi, an employee at the Lifestyle clothing store in Inorbit Mall.

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Aston Martin Hits Woman Near Inorbit Mall

According to the FIR, Bharathi and her colleague, Pooja Ashok Alone, 26, had gone toward the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 PM on Sunday for lunch.

While they were returning to their workplace, Bharathi attempted to cross the road in front of the mall and was allegedly struck by an Aston Martin, bearing registration number TG-09-G-0666.

The impact left her with severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same vehicle, where doctors declared her dead. Pooja then informed the store manager, Ashwin Kumar, who called the police.