- Woman fatally hit by Aston Martin near Inorbit Mall.
- MP's son identified as driver, Lingamaneni Sanjush.
- Accused served notice; offense bailable, no arrest.
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was killed after allegedly being struck by an Aston Martin while crossing the road near Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on August 16. The driver has been identified as Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, son of businessman and Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh.
According to a report by NDTV, the vehicle was allegedly being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner when it struck Bharathi Mukhi, an employee at the Lifestyle clothing store in Inorbit Mall.
ALSO READ: Visakhapatnam: 6-Year-Old Collapses, Dies After Teacher Slaps Him Over Homework; CCTV Captures Incident
Aston Martin Hits Woman Near Inorbit Mall
According to the FIR, Bharathi and her colleague, Pooja Ashok Alone, 26, had gone toward the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 PM on Sunday for lunch.
While they were returning to their workplace, Bharathi attempted to cross the road in front of the mall and was allegedly struck by an Aston Martin, bearing registration number TG-09-G-0666.
The impact left her with severe head injuries and heavy bleeding. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same vehicle, where doctors declared her dead. Pooja then informed the store manager, Ashwin Kumar, who called the police.
MP’s Son Identified As Driver
The Cyberabad police have identified Sanjush, 21, as the person driving the Aston Martin. He is the son of Lingamaneni Ramesh, a businessman and Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh associated with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.
Notice Served To Accused; Not Arrested
Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar stated that a notice has been served to the accused. The officer said that he has not been arrested as the offence is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years, the report added.
ALSO READ: Andhra Horror: Woman Crushed After Lift Moves During Exit; Video Shows Toddler Grandson Pulling Her Back
Case Registered
The FIR states that the Aston Martin was being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner when it struck Bharathi. Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.