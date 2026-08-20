A six-year-old boy died on Thursday after allegedly being beaten by a teacher at a school in the One Town area of Visakhapatnam. 6-Year-Old Collapses After Teacher Slaps Him; CCTV Captures Incident According to a report by News18, the incident occurred at Little Garden School. The six-year-old, Pranay Teja, arrived at school on Thursday morning. The teacher allegedly scolded him for not completing his homework and beat him.

ALSO READ: After Gen Z, Gen Alpha Hits The Streets; Children Demand Basic Facilities In Schools; What's Driving New Wave Of Protests? The incident came to light after CCTV footage from the classroom surfaced on social media. The video shows the teacher pulling the boy closer while attempting to strip his clothes in an apparent attempt to humiliate him in front of the class. As the child cried and raised his hands to protect himself, the teacher paused, appeared to say something to him, and slapped him across the face. Moments after standing frozen from the impact, the boy collapsed against her and lost consciousness.

The teacher should be given severe punishement ...#APpolice #naralokesh

The teacher abused and beaten a 6 year old kid in Visakhapatnam, the kid died on the spot. UKG student named Pranaya Teja collapsed and died after being beaten at Little Garden School in the One Town area… pic.twitter.com/v8wl1CPZEx — Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) August 20, 2026 He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was subsequently transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) for a post-mortem examination. Following the incident, Pranay's parents and relatives gathered outside the school, blaming the teacher for his death and demanding justice. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

UP Play School Teacher Burns 5-Year-Old Boy's Private Parts In a separate incident, a play school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi allegedly burned the private parts of a five-year-old boy with a hot knife after he accidentally urinated in his pants. The teacher has been identified as Preeti Kushwaha and threatened the child not to reveal the incident to anyone. When the minor’s parents approached the school principal, she issued threats to them.