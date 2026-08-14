State Bureau, Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has extended the Chief Minister's Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme, previously limited to government and aided basic and secondary schools, to teachers in unaided private schools, as well as Shiksha Mitras and instructors. Additionally, the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1,200 each to 10 lakh students.

These two initiatives are expected to directly benefit millions of families and teachers in the state. While the financial assistance for students will help families purchase school uniforms, shoes, socks, and essential educational materials, the medical scheme will protect private school staff from major health-related expenses.

ALSO READ: Will 'Donation Theft' At Ram Temple Help Akhilesh Yadav Counter BJP's Hindutva After Years Of Distancing For Secular Votes? With about 35,000 private schools in the state, more than 300,000 teachers and their dependents will benefit from the cashless medical scheme. Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has issued instructions to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) for implementation, and preparations are currently underway.

Application Process For Chief Minister's Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme According to the instructions, teachers must register themselves on the portal developed for the Chief Minister's Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme (http://cmtcts-upsdc-gov-in). Teachers must enter their own and their dependents' details on this portal, based on their official identification documents, such as Aadhaar cards. The principals of the respective schools must then send the teachers' applications for first-level verification and approval.

If the teacher's appointment by the headmaster is in accordance with the rules and employment is continuous, the application will be vetted and sent to the relevant Block Education Officer (BEO) for verification and approval. If the concerned teacher leaves the school for any reason, it will be the headmaster's responsibility to immediately inform the BEO to ensure that the individual is removed from the cashless medical scheme.

After the application is approved by the BEO, it will be sent to the concerned BSA for final approval. The verification process will be completed once the BSA approves the application. The Director has instructed all BSAs to provide information to the Directorate within seven days regarding the benefits of the scheme to teachers from unaided schools.

Financial Aid For Nearly 10 Lakh School Students Nearly 10 lakh students studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will soon receive financial assistance of Rs 1,200. The funds will be transferred directly to their parents' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to help cover essential educational needs. The initiative now includes newly enrolled students as well as those who have not yet received the scheme's benefits.

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