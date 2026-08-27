The Uttar Pradesh government has announced special travel benefits for women ahead of Raksha Bandhan, providing free bus travel for women for three days during the festival. Along with this, the government also introduced a scheme offering lifetime free bus travel for women aged 60 years and above.

UPSRTC officials were also ordered to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme, along with promoting it. The objective behind the scheme is to facilitate women visiting their families during the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ( @myogiadityanath ) said that free bus travel for women has been introduced for three days on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan across the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and city bus services. Women up to… pic.twitter.com/VTkpiAyMOc

Under the Raksha Bandhan schemes, women would be able to travel free of cost with one companion in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses, from 6.00 am on August 27 to midnight on August 29.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also launched the ‘Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra’ scheme, under which women aged 60 years and above will get free travel facility on UPSRTC buses for life.

The scheme was launched in Lucknow, where the chief minister flagged off special buses and interacted with elderly women beneficiaries. To benefit from the scheme, one has to show their Aadhaar/Voter ID card to the bus conductor.

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The CM said the initiative aims to improve mobility and provide greater independence to senior women. He added that the government is working on several schemes focused on women’s welfare, including education, housing, nutrition, pensions and employment opportunities.

The free travel schemes are expected to benefit women travelling to meet their families during Raksha Bandhan as well as elderly women who rely on public transport for daily needs and social visits.