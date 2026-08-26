State Bureau, Lucknow: A cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a proposal to purchase 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. Purchase orders will be issued for the supply of tablets to the institutions selected in the tender process. These tablets will be given free of cost to eligible youth. On Tuesday morning, during the appointment letter distribution program, CM Yogi announced the creation of one lakh jobs in six months. In the evening, several decisions related to the youth were taken in the cabinet meeting. The internship allowance of medical students was also increased by more than two times.

Under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, eligible youth associated with graduation, post-graduation, diploma, skill development and other education-training programs will get its benefit. ALSO READ: 'Fish Feast' At Ajay Rai's Ayodhya Event Sparks Congress vs BJP In UP; CM Adityanath Calls Out Hypocrisy: 'Ram Ram Inside...' Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that registered youth associated with higher education, technical education, health education, skill development training and ITI have also been included in the scheme. Getting tablets will increase the use of digital resources during training and will help in strengthening the employability skills of the youth. The Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme is in effect for five years. A budget provision of Rs 2,374.60 crore has been allocated for the scheme in the financial year 2026-27. A tablet will be purchased for approximately Rs 17,000. The Yogi government has already distributed approximately 60 lakh tablets and smartphones to eligible youth.

ALSO READ: Ganga Expressway Extended To Haridwar, Women Over 60 Get Free Lifetime UP Bus Travel: Yogi Cabinet Clears Key Proposals To ensure a respectable life for senior citizens and to protect their rights, the state government has decided to amend the 'Uttar Pradesh Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules-2014' and add Rules 22-A, 22-B and 22-C to Rule 22.

The cabinet approved this proposal on Tuesday. The state is governed by the Central Government's Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. It was implemented in the state in 2012, and its rules were issued in 2014.