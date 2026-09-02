UP News: In a major relief for about 3.50 lakh outsourced employees of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Uttar Pradesh Outsourced Services Corporation (UPCS). While addressing the crowd, the chief minister stated that the outsourcing firms will not be allowed to deduct any amount from the employee's salary. He further stated that the honorarium of such employees will be doubled, adding their basic facilities will also be increased.

Announcements For Outsourced Employees While acknowledging the role of outsourced employees in the development of the state, the chief minister stated that Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) money will also be secured in their name. He further stated that medical treatment for such employees will be available through ESI, adding that they will be provided treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Yojana in case of any lapse.

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Agreement With SBI The state government also announced an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI), adding that the kin of employees will receive Rs 20 to 50 lakh in case of accidental death. The officials, while providing details, stated that the family members will receive Rs 10 lakh in case of death due to fire. The bank will also provide loans of 8 to 10 lakh rupees for the education of their children, they added.

The chief minister stated that the system of 'pick and choose' will be revoked, adding that the outsourcing firms will not be able to fire any employee without the state's approval. He also slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party by alleging that it did not provide sufficient facilities to such employees.