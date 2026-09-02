PNB Fake Currency Case: The discovery of alleged fake notes worth Rs 17 crore in the currency chest of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Saharanpur's Sophia Market has raised serious questions on the banking system. The Uttar Pradesh police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged storage and circulation of the fake currency. A case has been registered against three managers and a part-time housekeeper, the officials informed.

Three Officials Suspended Earlier, the PNB conducted an internal probe and suspended three officials whose roles came under suspicion in the initial phase of the investigation. As per the probe, photocopies of new notes from the RBI were allegedly used to create counterfeit currency. The possibility of counterfeit currency being delivered to chests in place of genuine notes has raised serious questions about the whole system.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Row: Chennai Woman Gives Rs 4 Crore Cheque, Account Shows Rs 3 Balance; Trust's Assurance Refusal Under Lens The investigation has revealed that the counterfeit notes were made by printing new currency notes, reported Jagran, citing sources. These notes were then included in the currency chest along with the genuine notes. The investigating officers are also tracking the exact method and timing of the forgery.

PNB Launches Internal Inquiry Apart from this, the bank administration and agencies are also investigating the role of employees and officials in this alleged fraud. The team is also investigating the people involved in the forgery and for how long this act has been going. The officials stated that while the bank is conducting its own inquiry, the state police are investigating the entire matter.

"A case had been registered on the complaint of the bank’s chief manager against the three managers and the part-time housekeeper. He said the bank was conducting its own inquiry while police were investigating the entire matter," Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: 'Illegally Constituted, No Jurisdiction': India Rejects Court Of Arbitration's Indus Water Treaty Verdict The reports suggest that the CCTV footage revealed that part-time housekeeper Vishal Kumar removed notes from currency bundles while working inside the currency chest. (With inputs from Pulak Tripathi)