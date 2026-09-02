Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: In a major update for the passengers, the railways have decided to operate special trains from Delhi to Mathura, Ringas, and Varanasi on the occasion of Janmashtami. A large number of devotees from Delhi and nearby regions travel to Mathura and other religious places on this auspicious occasion. In its advisory, the authority clarified that the Mathura and Ringas Janmashtami special trains will have only unreserved coaches.

Railways Release Full Schedule Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mathura (04410/04409) – This special unreserved train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:30 am and arrive in Mathura at 1:05 pm on September 3, 4, and 5. On its return journey, the train will depart Mathura at 1:35 pm and arrive in Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:45 pm.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mathura (04412/04411) – The train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:45 am and reach Mathura at 12:20 pm on September 3, 4 and 5. On its return journey, it will leave Mathura at 12:50 pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:30 pm. The special service will halt at several stations, including Okhla, Tughlakabad, Faridabad, Faridabad New Town, Ballabhgarh, Asavati, Palwal, Rundhi, Sholaka, Banchari, Hodal, Kosi Kalan, Chhata, Ajhai, Vrindavan and Bhuteshwar.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Janmashtami Celebrations On Sep 4; Check Routes To Avoid Special Trains For Ringas, Varanasi Old Delhi-Ringas (04415/04416) - This special unreserved train will depart from Old Delhi at 6:50 pm and arrive in Ringas at 12:40 am on September 3, 4, and 5. It will depart from Ringas at 2 am on September 4, 5, and 6 and arrive in Old Delhi at 7 am on the return journey. It will stop at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Pataudi, Rewari, Narnaul, and Neem Ka Thana railway stations.

Old Delhi-Varanasi Special (04446-04445) - It will leave from Old Delhi at 9.10 pm and will reach Varanasi at 3 pm the next day on September 3 and 5. On its return journey, it will leave Varanasi at 8.15 pm on September 4 and 6 and will reach Old Delhi at 11.45 am the next day. It will have air-conditioned, sleeper and general-class coaches.