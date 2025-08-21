Hyderabad Family Suicide Case: In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found dead at their residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. They hailed from the Kalaburagi district of neighbouring Karnataka. According to the police, it appears to be a suicide case.

They are suspected to have died in a suicide pact, said police officials. Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the tragedy. Neighbours alerted the police about the incident. On Thursday morning, a police team from Miyapur police station inspected the scene.

The deceased are identified as a 60-year-old man, his 55-year-old wife, daughter, son-in-law and two-year-old granddaughter. What Is Reason Behind Alleged Suicide? Police said the man was reeling under a financial crisis. The preliminary investigation found that the man had taken loans and was facing financial problems. Police said they are suspected to have taken some poisonous substance and died by suicide. The family had shifted to Hyderabad in 2019. They had been living in the Maqtha area for the last two years in a rented house. Further details are being verified. The bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Case Against Moneylender Couple In Woman's Suicide Case The Kerala police named a couple as accused in the case of a 46-year-old woman who died by suicide after they allegedly threatened her over money lending in Kottuvally in Ernakulam district. Asha Benny died by drowning, a day after she was allegedly threatened by Bindhu and her husband, Pradeep Kumar, who live in the neighbourhood. On Tuesday, Kottuvally resident, Benny, had borrowed over Rs 10 lakh from Bindhu, who demanded a high rate of interest.

However, despite repaying more than Rs 20 lakh, Bindhu and Pradeep continued to demand additional money, a relative said. Asha, who was allegedly distressed over the situation, first attempted suicide by injuring herself. Following the incident, Asha and her family approached the police, who held discussions with Bindhu and Pradeep, a retired police official. However, after the discussion, Bindhu and Pradeep allegedly went to Asha's house on Monday night and threatened her again, Asha's husband, Benny, said.