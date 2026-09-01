Jagran Correspondent | Jind: A hydrogen train project is expected to be constructed in the coming days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind to Sonipat. The train runs on this 89-kilometer-long track six days a week except Fridays. On Fridays, trials are being conducted from Jind via Sabzi Mandi to New Delhi and then to Sonipat.

The successful operations for the new train have led to discussions for a new launch. Authorities are planning a hydrogen train that could run from Jind via Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, to Sonipat. However, railway officials did not make any confirmation yet.

ALSO READ: Hydrogen Rail Push For Haryana Gains Momentum In Rajya Sabha; MP Seeks Expansion To Jind-Panipat, Jind-Hisar These discussions stem from low passenger numbers on the Jind-Sonipat route. Extending the service via Sabzi Mandi and New Delhi is expected to boost ridership, as there is significant demand for travel from Jind to the capital. Jind Train Route The hydrogen train route includes Pandu Pindara, Gohana, Lath, Mohana, and Sonipat stations. The train operates as services 74010 and 74009. The train departs Jind daily at 7:40 am and arrives in Sonipat at 9:40 am. On its return journey, it departs Sonipat at 10:30 am and arrives in Jind at 1 pm. The train operates six days a week.

ALSO READ: India’s First Hydrogen Train Starts Service On Jind-Sonipat Route: 20 Passengers Take Historic First Ride At Rs 25; Check Full Schedule The maximum speed is 75 km per hour. The hydrogen train is powered by two 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen-electric propulsion systems. Onboard fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity, which is used to propel the train. This process produces water vapor and heat as by-products.

The hydrogen train has been designed, engineered, and integrated using indigenous capabilities. Together with the hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure established at Jind, the project represents the creation of India’s first complete hydrogen railway ecosystem.