- By Dheeraj Belwal
- Sat, 15 Aug 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Nine Abujhmad villages hoisted national flag for first time.
- Historic celebration marks region becoming Maoist-free since March 2026.
- Villagers gain confidence, seek basic development needs like roads.
Naidunia Representative, Narayanpur: August 15, 2026, marked a significant turning point for Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Abujhmad region. For the first time since independence, the national flag was hoisted in nine villages: Korskodo, Hachekoti, Adanar, Boter, Kumnar, Diwalur, Gundekot, Rekapal, and Rasmeta.
For decades, the region lived under the shadow of Maoist violence. This year, residents gathered to raise the national flag and mark the historic occasion with joy, pride, and confidence.
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Abujhmad Celebrates National Festival Openly For First Time
This marks the first time national festivals have been celebrated openly in these villages since the region became Maoist-free on March 31, 2026.
For years, Maoist decrees and fear prevented residents from raising the national flag. With the changing situation, villagers are actively participating in national festivals, signalling a steady shift toward democratic processes and integration into the mainstream.
Tricolour Hoisted For First Time In Remote Boter Village
Even today, reaching Boter village, located 120 kilometres from the Narayanpur district headquarters and 55 kilometres from the Orchha block, remains a challenge. Visitors must travel by two-wheeler to the Kudmel police camp, then trek nine kilometres on foot through dense forest, streams, and rough terrain.
Despite this isolation, the village of approximately 60 residents hoisted the tricolour for the first time on Independence Day, marking a deeply emotional and proud moment for the community.
Security Camp Boosts Confidence Among Villagers
Strengthened security in the area has boosted confidence among villagers. The establishment of a new security camp in March 2026 has expanded administrative reach and police presence in Abujhmad's remote villages. According to officials, with the decline of Maoist influence, residents are showing greater enthusiasm for celebrating national festivals and connecting with the mainstream of development.
Speaking to Naidunia, local guest teacher Sunita and several villagers said that children are now able to attend school regularly without the fear that once dominated daily life. For the community, the tricolour is more than a national symbol; it stands as a sign of safety, progress, and a secure future.
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Focus Shifts To Unmet Basic Needs
While security conditions have improved since the decline of Maoist influence, basic needs in Boter and neighbouring villages remain unfulfilled. The region still faces significant shortages in roads, electricity, healthcare, ration availability, and regular teaching staff.
With security now established, local residents expect the administration to prioritise these essential services and accelerate development across the villages.