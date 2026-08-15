Naidunia Representative, Narayanpur: August 15, 2026, marked a significant turning point for Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Abujhmad region. For the first time since independence, the national flag was hoisted in nine villages: Korskodo, Hachekoti, Adanar, Boter, Kumnar, Diwalur, Gundekot, Rekapal, and Rasmeta.

For decades, the region lived under the shadow of Maoist violence. This year, residents gathered to raise the national flag and mark the historic occasion with joy, pride, and confidence.

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Abujhmad Celebrates National Festival Openly For First Time

This marks the first time national festivals have been celebrated openly in these villages since the region became Maoist-free on March 31, 2026.

For years, Maoist decrees and fear prevented residents from raising the national flag. With the changing situation, villagers are actively participating in national festivals, signalling a steady shift toward democratic processes and integration into the mainstream.

Tricolour Hoisted For First Time In Remote Boter Village

Even today, reaching Boter village, located 120 kilometres from the Narayanpur district headquarters and 55 kilometres from the Orchha block, remains a challenge. Visitors must travel by two-wheeler to the Kudmel police camp, then trek nine kilometres on foot through dense forest, streams, and rough terrain.