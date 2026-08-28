India plans to procure the US-made Javelin anti-tank missile system, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, in a development that could further strengthen defence cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

The Javelin is a portable anti-tank missile system jointly developed by Lockheed Martin and RTX for use against armoured targets. The system has been widely deployed by the US and allied forces.

"BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system," Gor said in a post on X.

BIG news! India plans to buy the battle-tested Javelin anti-tank system. Just as @secwar highlighted at the May 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, this is a great step forward in the U.S.-India defense relationship and opens the door to co-production possibilities. The engagement between… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 28, 2026

The shoulder-fired system features an automatic guidance mechanism that allows the missile to track its target after launch, enabling the operator to take cover and avoid counterfire. Soldiers or Marines can also reposition after firing or reload to engage another threat.