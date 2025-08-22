Railway News: The Indian Railways has announced extra 380 Ganpati Special Trains for passengers travelling for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. According to the information, the Central Railway will run 296, the highest number of trains, followed by the Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Konkan Railway with 56, 22, and 6 trains respectively for the festive season. The Central Railway will run 296 trains to cater to the rise in demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Routes and halts The trains will operate in Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and Karnataka regions. In Maharashtra and Konkan region, the trains will stop at following stations: Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Khopi, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwan Khavati, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamthe, Savarda, Aravali Road, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, and Sawantwadi Road.

In Goa and Karnataka region, the trains will stop at Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal. ALSO READ: Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra Announces Toll Exemption For Vehicles On Key Highways From Aug 23 | Details List of trains CSMT- Sawantwadi Road –CSMT Daily Special (40 Services) -01151 special daily (August 22 to September 10): From CSMT at 00.20 hrs daily to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.20 hrs same day.

-01152 special (August 22 to September 10): From Sawantwadi Road at 15.35 hrs daily to arrive CSMT at 04.35 hrs next day.

CSMT- Sawantwadi Road –CSMT Daily Special (36 Services) -01103 special (August 22 to September 8): From CSMT at 15.30 hrs daily to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 04.00 hrs next day.

-01104 special (August 23 to September 9): From Sawantwadi Road at 04.35 hrs daily to arrive at CSMT at 16.40 hrs same day.

Ratnagiri –CSMT Daily Special (36 Services) -01153 special (August 22 to September 8): From CSMT at 11.30 hrs daily to arrive Ratnagiri at 20.10 hrs same day.

-01154 special (August 23 to September 9): From Ratnagiri at 04.00 hrs daily to arrive CSMT at 13.30 hrs same day

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Daily Special (36 Services) -01167 special (August 22 to September 8): From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.00 hrs daily to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9.20 hrs next day.

-01168 special -(August 23 to September 9): From Sawantwadi Road at 11.35 hrs daily to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.40 hrs next day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Daily Special (36 Services) -01171 special (August 22 to September 8): From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs daily to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 21.00 hrs same day.

-01172 special (August 23 to September 9): From Sawantwadi Road at 22.35 hrs daily to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs next day.

LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Weekly Special (6 Services) -01129 Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.45 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs same day.

-01130 Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From Sawantwadi Road at 23.20 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hrs next day.

LTT-Madgaon- LTT Weekly Special (4 services) -01185 Weekly special (August 27 to September 3): From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs every Wednesday to arrive Madgaon at 14.30 hrs same day.

-01186 Weekly special (August 27 to September 3): From Madgaon at 16.30 hrs every Wednesday to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.50 hrs next day.

LTT-Madgaon- LTT AC Weekly Special (6 services) -01165 AC Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Madgaon at 14.30 hrs same day.

-01166 AC Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From Madgaon at 16.30 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.50 hrs next day.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Mumbai-Goa Highway On THESE Dates To Ease Festival Rush | Check Timings, Other Details Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (6 Services) -01447 Weekly special (August 23 to September 6): From Pune at 00:25 hrs every Saturday to arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day.

-01448 Weekly special (August 23 to September 6): From Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs every Saturday to arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day.

Pune-Ratnagiri AC Weekly Specials (6 Services) -01445 AC Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From Pune at 00:25 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day.

-01446 AC Weekly special (August 26 to September 9): From Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs every Tuesday to arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day.

Diva –Chiplun-Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Specials (38 services) -01155 MEMU special (August 23 to September 10): From Diva at 07.15 hrs to arrive Chiplun at 14.00 hrs same day.

-01156 MEMU special (August 23 to September 10): From Chiplun at 15.30 hrs to arrive Diva at 22.50 hrs same day.

MEMU Rakes LTT- Sawantwadi Road –LTT Bi-weekly Special (8 Services) -01131 Bi-weekly special (August 28 to September 7): From Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday & Sunday at 08.45 hrs to arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.20 hrs same day.

-01132 Bi-weekly special (August 28 to September 7): From Sawantwadi Road every Thursday & Sunday at 23.20 hrs to arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.30 hrs next day.

Diva –Khed -Diva MEMU Daily Unreserved Specials (36 services) -01133 MEMU special (August 22 to September 8): From Diva at 13.40 hrs daily to arrive Khed at 20.00 hrs same day.

-01134 MEMU special (August 23 to September 9): From Khed at 08.00 hrs daily to arrive Diva at 13.00 hrs same day.