Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic movement during the 10-day-long Ganesh Festival, the authorities have announced traffic restrictions on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. The 500-km-long NH-66 is expected to experience a massive rush towards the coastal Konkan region during and after the Ganesh Chaturthi. The officials from the transport department informed that heavy vehicles will be banned on the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway to ease congestion and facilitate passenger convenience.

“Ban will not apply to vehicles carrying essential commodities, Joint Secretary in the Transport Department Rajendra Holkar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. ALSO READ: Chennai News: Radha Nagar Subway Near Chromepet Railway Station Set For Completion After Decade-Long Delay Traffic Restrictions On Mumbai-Goa Highway On THESE Dates - These restrictions are imposed under the provisions of Section 155 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and will apply to trucks, multi-axle vehicles, trailers, lorries, and other heavy vehicles from midnight of August 23 to 11 PM on August 28.

- Vehicles weighing 16 tonnes or more will not be allowed to ply on the Mumbai-Goa Highway during Ganesh Chaturthi. - In addition to this, restrictions will be enforced on August 31 and September 2 from 8 AM to 11 PM to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and facilitate the immersion of five and seven-day Ganesh idols. - For the immersion of 11-day Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, restrictions will be imposed from 8 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 7. - Normal traffic movement is expected to resume after 8 PM on September 7. Heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Mumbai-Goa highway during the intervening period. These include from 11 PM on August 28 to 8 AM on August 31, from 11 PM on August 31 to 8 AM on September 2, and from 11 PM on September 2 to 8 AM on September 6.