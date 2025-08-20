Chennai News: The long-pending Radha Nagar subway project near Chromepet railway station is finally nearing completion, offering much-needed relief to commuters who have been waiting for over a decade. The subway, built to replace level crossing gate no. 27, had faced repeated delays due to land acquisition issues. Once opened, it will connect residents of Radha Nagar and Hasthinapuram with the GST Road, cutting down long detours through Rajendra Prasad Road and easing traffic congestion in the busy locality.

Progress was made after Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi took up the issue with Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh. Following this, the Southern Railway agreed to hand over a portion of its land near the platform on the west side of the station. This land will be used by the Highways Department to create access for vehicles moving towards GST Road.

Officials confirmed that the subway structure is ready and work is underway on access roads. The bus stand located outside the railway station is likely to be shifted to make way for smoother traffic flow. Authorities are also planning changes in road arrangements once the subway is commissioned.