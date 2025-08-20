Chennai Metro Update: The Tamil Nadu government has approved preparatory works worth Rs 2,442 crore for the proposed 21.76 km corridor between Koyambedu and Pattabhiram. The Chennai Metro expansion move comes even as the project awaits final clearance from the Union government.

Early Works Cleared The administrative sanction allows Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to begin groundwork such as land acquisition, utility shifting, topographic and geotechnical surveys, tree replantation and traffic management. Of the sanctioned amount, nearly Rs 2,204 crore will be used for acquiring land and related structural costs, while about Rs 188 crore is set aside for early-stage tasks.

Officials said the approval ensures that progress on the corridor does not stall while waiting for the Centre's nod. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 9,928 crore under the 2025 budget projections. Chennai Metro Koyambedu–Pattabhiram Corridor: Stations List The proposed line will be fully elevated and include 19 stations. Key stops are expected at Padi Pudhu Nagar, Golden Flat Junction, Ambattur Estate, Ambattur OT, Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi railway station and Pattabhiram. Interchanges at Ambattur bus terminus and Avadi railway station are planned to improve connectivity across the city.

The route is designed to ease pressure on the Outer Ring Road, which serves as a crucial link for commuters in north-west Chennai. It also aligns with the growth of residential and commercial hubs in areas such as Thirumazhisai, Ambattur, Avadi, Poonamallee and Tiruvallur.

Boost For North-West Chennai The corridor is being positioned as a driver of economic growth for the city’s north-western suburbs. Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a Rs 330 crore Tidel IT Park at Pattabhiram, Tamil Nadu’s third such hub after Taramani and Coimbatore. Officials believe the metro project will complement this development and transform the region’s economic profile, traditionally overshadowed by the southern IT corridors.

Awaiting Central Clearance In May, the state government submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the corridor to the Union government under an equity-sharing framework. Before receiving final approval, however, CMRL must also present a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for review by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

What It Means for Residents For thousands of daily commuters in Ambattur, Avadi and surrounding areas, the new line promises shorter travel times, better last-mile connectivity and access to more employment hubs. Residents hope the Centre will give its approval soon.