Bengaluru: The persistent traffic chaos at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Flyover continues to draw attention as the authorities have begun construction work on a new loop at the Hebbal Flyover, causing slow traffic movement. Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), ACP Traffic Northeast Pradeep wrote, “New Hebbal flyover loop work started...slow traffic on Hebbal flyover towards city.”
New hebbal flyover loop work started...slow traffic on hebbal flyover towards city @blrcitytraffic @DCPTrNorthBCP @hebbaltrafficps @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/b73OOyCLV4— ACP Traffic Northeast Pradeep (@acpnortheasttr) August 21, 2025
As construction work begins on a new Hebbal Flyover loop, commuters are advised to anticipate slow movement of traffic in the area. However, these upgrades will significantly improve traffic flow in Bengaluru.
Another Hebbal Flyover Loop Opens For Public: Check Details
This development comes after the authorities inaugurated a new Hebbal Flyover loop on August 18. The newly inaugurated loop provides a direct link to commuters between Nagawara, K.R. Puram and Mekhri Circle.
Earlier, another Hebbal Flyover loop, which connects Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, was recently opened for the public. It was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. With the construction of new loops, the number of lanes at the Hebbal Flyover has increased from two to six.
In addition to this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to construct a 1.5-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital. The tunnel would significantly reduce traffic congestion at the Hebbal bottleneck.
“Our government is committed to addressing the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5-km tunnel road,” Shivakumar said.
The construction work of another Hebbal Flyover loop connecting Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle is currently underway and is expected to open for the public by November. The BDA chairman is overseeing the timely completion of the loop. Once operational, the total cost of the Hebbal loop project will reach Rs 300 crore.