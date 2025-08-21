Bengaluru: The persistent traffic chaos at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Flyover continues to draw attention as the authorities have begun construction work on a new loop at the Hebbal Flyover, causing slow traffic movement. Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), ACP Traffic Northeast Pradeep wrote, “New Hebbal flyover loop work started...slow traffic on Hebbal flyover towards city.”

Another Hebbal Flyover Loop Opens For Public: Check Details This development comes after the authorities inaugurated a new Hebbal Flyover loop on August 18. The newly inaugurated loop provides a direct link to commuters between Nagawara, K.R. Puram and Mekhri Circle. Earlier, another Hebbal Flyover loop, which connects Outer Ring Road to Bellary Road, was recently opened for the public. It was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. With the construction of new loops, the number of lanes at the Hebbal Flyover has increased from two to six.