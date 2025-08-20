Namma Yellow Line Update: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put up steel barricades at RV Road Interchange Metro Station to manage the crowd. The decision was taken after several public representatives, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the authority for lack of security arrangements on the Yellow Line stations. The authority stated that the barricades have been established after receiving multiple suggestions regarding the safety concerns. The BMRCL also stated that the Namma metro has witnessed significant surge in passengers after the operation of Yellow line. It also advised the commuters to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

While reacting to the barricading, Tejasvi Surya stated that the BMRCL should look for a permanent solution to improve safety of commuters. “While welcoming this move by BMRCL, I also urge the authorities to work on sustainable solutions such as platform screen doors across all stations to improve safety of commuters,” Surya stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line From RV Road To Bommasandra To Be Extended To Attibele; DPR Underway | Details The stations of Yellow line witness heavy crowd, especially during the office hours due to the low frequency of trains. However, the authority stated that the frequency will improve in the upcoming months as they will receive more driverless trains for the route.

Apart from this, the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) on August 16 launched a free feeder bus service for the IT professionals, connecting the nearest metro stations to the offices in the Electronic City. The authority stated that the feeder bus service will provide relief to the thousands of commuters by cutting the travel time. It further stated that the decision was taken after operation on the Yellow Line metro began recently.