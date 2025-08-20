Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is preparing to extend the Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line to Attibele. The Yellow Line, which runs from RV Road to Bommasandra, will be extended to Attibele. In response to a request from Congress MLA B Shivanna during Question Hour, DK Shivakumar said that preliminary works are underway to extend the Namma Metro Yellow Line.

Shivanna urged to extend the newly launched Yellow Line southward to cater for the growing demands of commuters in Attibele and surrounding areas, The Hindu reported. In response to the growing demand, Shivakumar said, “We have asked RV Associates of Hyderabad to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on extending this metro line.” In addition to this, he stated that preliminary works, including the Detailed Report Project, are underway, and discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities.

Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10. Since then, Hosur Road has seen a 10 per cent dip in traffic and the Yellow Line has witnessed a ridership skyrocket due to rising demand.

Talking about the upcoming infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar informed the Karnataka Assembly that a massive stadium with a 90,000-seat capacity planned by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) near Attibele will be constructed.

He also informed about potential metro expansions in the future. “We have to take the metro to another 11 to 12 km to link Jigani. It is a potential place. We will take suitable measures,” he added. The proposed metro expansion will cater to growing demands for better connectivity in the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.