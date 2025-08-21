Bike Taxi Karnataka: The Karnataka High Court recently removed the ban on bike taxi services in Bangalore. Ride-hailing platforms like Rapido and Uber have relaunched their bike taxi services in the state again. The High Court also ordered the state government to form a bike taxi policy within one month.

Bike Taxi In Bangalore: The Ban The bike taxi services play an important role in Karnataka, especially in Bangalore. On June 16, 2025, a single-judge bench of the state High Court ordered a ban on the bike taxi provided by platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido. The decision was taken, deeming that the bike taxi services are illegal under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The ride-hailing platforms challenged the high court order, stating that it violates the constitutional rights.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A: World’s First SUV To Get This Feature Under Rs 12 Lakh, Check Details The Court Removed The Ban The appeal of Rapido, Ola, and Uber was heard by a bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi. The bench noted that bike taxis are a legitimate business, and a blanket ban was unconstitutional. The bench also called the ban on bike taxis ‘arbitrary, unreasonable, and violative of Articles 14 and 19(1)(g).’ The High Court has also asked the government for proper justification and supporting data if it decides to go against forming a bike taxi policy.