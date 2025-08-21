Renault Kiger Facelift Updates: Renault is all set to launch a new-generation facelift model of its Kiger subcompact SUV on August 24, 2025. The brand shared a glimpse of the Kiger facelift last week by sharing a teaser video of its taillights. Now, the brand has shared a new teaser of the upcoming facelift model of the Kiger. Let’s take a look at what should be expected of the Renault Kiger Facelift in terms of design, features, and engine.

Renault Kiger Facelift: Teaser & Design The brand has showcased the new logo on the upcoming Kiger Facelift SUV, and the green paint is also visible in the teaser. The new logo of the brand has also been spotted on the recently launched Renault Triber Facelift 2025. The previous teaser showcased the C-shaped taillights of the SUV. Based on the spy shots and teaser videos, we can expect the upcoming Kiger facelift to continue with the same contour, along with the same set of alloy wheels as the outgoing model. It is also expected to continue with the same set of split headlights as the current model on sale.

The Renault Kiger facelift is anticipated to receive some major upgrades inside the cabin. The upcoming model is expected to come equipped with more premium materials inside the cabin, along with a new material for the upholstery. It is also expected to get a free-standing touchscreen display for the infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The top-spec variants of the upcoming Kiger facelift are also expected to feature a fully digital driver's display.