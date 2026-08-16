You often fill your bottles from the water coolers placed at railway stations; however, a recent audit report would make you rethink that decision. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) flagged serious gaps in drinking water facilities and sanitation at railway stations, including the presence of E. coli bacteria in water samples from several stations. The findings are part of the CAG’s report on passenger amenities and sanitation at non-suburban railway stations, tabled in Parliament on August 12.

Which Stations Had The E Coli Bacteria? The CAG claimed that water samples collected from water coolers tested positive for E. coli at eight stations across four railway zones. These included Coimbatore and Palakkad Junction in Southern Railway; Hyderabad in South Central Railway; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala in Central Railway; and Madhupur in Eastern Railway. The presence of E. coli is an indicator of possible faecal contamination and can signal that drinking water is not safe for consumption.

ALSO READ: Water Contamination Hits MP’s Guna, 12 Children Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Jaundice, Hepatitis A Stations Had Total Coliform Bacteria In Water The audit also found traces of bacteria in drinking water supplied through taps on railway platforms. Water samples collected from taps at 49 stations across eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations across nine zones during 2023-24 showed the presence of total coliform bacteria, including E. coli, the CAG said.

Furthermore, the audit report also found that bacteriological tests beyond testing for total coliforms were unsatisfactory at eight stations across four zones in 2022-23 and at 11 stations across five zones in 2023-24. Was There Any Bacterial Test Conducted At These Stations? The CAG found that no tests were conducted for the water supply at these stations. Bacteriological analysis of drinking water had not been carried out at 59 stations across six railway zones, he added. The audit stressed the need for the railways to follow prescribed protocols for inspecting water supply systems and conduct comprehensive testing of drinking water quality.

ALSO READ: Indore Bhagirathpura Water Issue: NGT Seeks Reply After Sewage Entered Pipelines, Triggering Deadly Outbreak Many Stations Didn’t Have Minimum Essential Amenities The audit flagged major faults related to providing basic essential amenities to passengers, It examined passenger amenities and sanitation at 512 non-suburban railway stations across the Indian Railways network. Of these, 458 stations – more than 89 per cent – were found deficient in providing Minimum Essential Amenities. At these stations, the required facilities were either missing or available below the prescribed norms.

The CAG found shortages across several basic passenger facilities. According to the audit, there was a shortfall of latrines at 201 stations, urinals at 403 stations and drinking water taps at 2,035 stations. Even some of the country’s major NSG-1 stations were found lacking basic amenities.

The CAG particularly flagged deficiencies at stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Howrah, Sealdah, New Delhi and Mumbai Central, including gaps in seating, sanitary facilities, dustbins and electronic train indicator boards. The CAG then recommended that the railways ensure compliance with prescribed inspection protocols for water supply systems and conduct comprehensive testing of drinking water. It specifically called for testing of all parameters prescribed under the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol.