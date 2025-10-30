In collaboration with Dainik Jagran and Vishvas News, Google will organise a webinar for senior citizens of Gurugram and Faridabad under its flagship 'DigiKavach' program as part of the campaign 'Digital Safety for Senior Citizens: Sach Ke Saathi' on October 31 (Friday). The main objective of this initiative is to educate people about ways to protect themselves from online fraud.

Cybercriminals often trap senior citizens through various forms of online scams. The session will not only make participants aware of these online fraud tactics but also train them on how to stay safe. Experts from Vishvas News will share digital safety tips through real-life examples. The event will be organised in collaboration with the Green Pencil Foundation.

Under the 'Digital Safety for Senior Citizens: Sach Ke Saathi' campaign, teams from Jagran Digital and Vishvas News have been conducting seminars and webinars across India to provide digital safety training. The campaign currently covers 30 cities across 20 states in the country.

Besides Haryana, similar programs are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, among others. These sessions aim to train people to identify and avoid online scams.

Google's 'DigiKavach' initiative is working to raise awareness in India about online fraud and digital safety. The goal of the campaign is to make people more alert and informed about frauds and scams.

For more details about the program, visit: https://www.jagran.com/digikavach