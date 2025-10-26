Dainik Jagran and Vishvas News, in collaboration with Google, organised a program titled "Digital Security for Senior Citizens: Sach Ke Sathi" under Google's prestigious "DigiKavach" initiative on Saturday in Gurugram. The campaign aims to raise awareness among senior citizens about online fraud and educate them on how to stay safe from cybercrime.

At the event held at Shri Madhav Seva Kendra in Sector 17A, trainers from Vishvas News explained that cybercrime is increasing every year and that senior citizens are among the most targeted victims. Participants learned about different types of online scams and the ways to avoid them.

The seminar also focused on the rise in online fraud during the festive season, highlighting phishing link scams, investment scams, job scams, and instant loan scams. Experts explained how cybercriminals send phishing links with attractive messages during festivals to lure people into traps and advised participants not to click on any suspicious links.

At the beginning of the session, Jagran New Media’s Editor-in-Chief, Rajesh Upadhyay, spoke about the rapid rise in cybercrime and fraud and introduced Google’s "DigiKavach" program. He explained the campaign’s purpose, giving examples of scams involving deepfakes. Pallavi Mishra, Deputy Editor of Jagran New Media’s fact-checking wing Vishvas News, emphasized the importance of creating strong passwords to protect Google accounts from hacking. She advised against using pet names, personal names, or children’s names as passwords, as these are easy for hackers to guess. "A line from a song or poem can also be used for a strong password," she said.

Sharad Prakash Asthana, Deputy Editor of Vishvas News, cautioned against downloading APK files from unknown sources. He said, "If you are asked to download a file under the pretext of waiving your electricity bill or disconnecting your water connection, you should be alert immediately." He explained that installing malware through such files can give cybercriminals access to personal data on your phone.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Federation of Senior Citizens Welfare Forums in Gurugram, saw enthusiastic participation from attendees who shared their experiences of fraud. Federation President R.K. Sharma thanked Dainik Jagran and praised the initiative, saying that "in today’s times, such programs will make people more vigilant."

About the Program Under the "Digital Safety of Senior Citizens: Sach Ke Sathi" campaign, teams from Dainik Jagran Digital and Vishvas News are conducting training sessions through seminars and webinars across the country. The training is being held in 30 cities across 20 states. Along with Haryana, similar programs are being organized in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. The initiative aims to help people recognize and avoid online scams.

Google’s "DigiKavach" campaign seeks to raise nationwide awareness about online fraud and scams, empowering citizens to stay protected in the digital space. For more information about the program, visit: jagran.com/digikavach