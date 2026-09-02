At least three people were seriously injured after a speeding Thar crashed into a Congress leader’s SUV at an intersection in Jaipur before hitting an e-rickshaw and overturning. The accident took place near Mansarovar Metro Station, where three people travelling in the e-rickshaw sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to police officials, the Congress leader’s vehicle had already been issued more than 18 challans for speeding. The Thar involved in the crash had also received more than four speeding challans.

जयपुर के मानसरोवर मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री अशोक चांदना की पत्नी के नाम से रजिस्टर्ड एंडेवर कार के एक्सीडेंट का CCTV वीडियो सामने आया है।



जिसमें एक तेज रफ़्तार थार रेड लाइट तोड़कर आगे जाते हुए दूसरी दिशा से आ रही एंडेवर से टकरा जाती है। टक्कर के बाद पास से… pic.twitter.com/pyDw1NODCp — ReporteR Sahab (@ReporterSahab) September 2, 2026

Jaipur Police said the Thar lost control while taking a turn and overturned after first crashing into a Ford Endeavour SUV. The SUV is registered in the name of the wife of Congress leader Ashok Chandna.

Police said the Endeavour was passing through the intersection when the Thar rammed into it before striking the nearby e-rickshaw. The impact left the e-rickshaw occupants seriously injured.