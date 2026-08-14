A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 12 died at a private school in the Jhotwara police station area after he allegedly consumed a spoilt patty on Thursday. Following this, the student's family staged a protest over the alleged negligence of the school administration. The deceased has been identified as Prince Soni, a resident of Brijmandal Colony in Jhotwara, Assistant Sub-Inspector Narendra Kumar of Jhotwara police station said.

जयपुर के झोटवाडा में स्थित महाराणा प्रताप स्कूल में आलू पेटिस खाने के बाद छात्र की मौत,



साथी छात्रों का आरोप स्कूल वाले नही ले गए अचेत छात्र को अस्पताल वरना बच जाती जान।



⁦@PoliceRajasthan⁩ @bhajanlalbjp pic.twitter.com/HdtHWaJEZk — Lovely wadhwa (@Lovelywadhwa_) August 13, 2026 The teenager’s family alleged that their son was not taken to hospital immediately and was kept on the premises for around 45 minutes before the family arrived and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. What Happened In The School? Police officials said that the student’s family alleged that Prince had not taken his lunchbox to school on Wednesday and had gone to the canteen with his friends, where they ate patties. Soon after eating a patty, he allegedly vomited, and his condition worsened. The family said he then returned to his classroom, told a teacher that he was unwell and later collapsed unconscious.

Following this, the teacher informed the school administrator, and Prince was taken to another room. A relative, Ravi Kumar, alleged that at around 11 am, the unconscious student was moved from the classro ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Shocker: Class 12 Govt School Student Dies After Being Attacked By 11 Juniors om to a room by a teacher, an administrator and others, after which the family was called to the school. Prince’s family alleged that the school administration kept calling them and asked for a four-wheeler to take their son to the hospital, even as the hospital was nearby. When the family finally took Prince to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

Cops Reached, Crowd Started Protesting Upon receiving the information, the police offiicals reached the school and recorded statements of students and teachers about the incident. Following the death, shopkeepers from the Swarnkar community near Brijbal Chauraha shut their establishments, and hundreds of people gathered outside the school to protest.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Express Passengers Return Food, Call It ‘Smelly, Dirty’; Railways Responds | Watch The family also brought Prince's body to the school and demanded action against the administration, alleging negligence. Police said the cause of Prince Soni's death would be established after the post-mortem report.